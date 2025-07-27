Fake CBI officer dupes Hyderabad man of Rs 35.74 lakh

Hyderabad: A cyber fraudster posing as a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer duped an elderly man in Hyderabad of Rs 35.74 lakh.

On July 6, the victim, a 79-year-old resident of Hyderabad, approached the cybercrime unit of the Hyderabad police and filed a complaint stating that he received a call from an individual who introduced himself as CBI officer Vijay Khanna from the Colaba police station in Mumbai.

The caller falsely claimed that a bank account in the victim’s name at the Canara Bank’s Colaba branch was linked to a money laundering case involving an individual named Naresh Goel.

To make the victim believe, the fraudster shared forged documents, including a fake order from the Supreme Court and fake warrants from the CBI, claiming that the investigation was being conducted according to Supreme Court orders.

The victim was warned not to disclose the details of the call with anyone, citing national security concerns and the involvement of high-profile individuals. The cyber fraudster threatened the victim and accessed the latter’s bank details.

The accused then asked the elderly man to transfer Rs 35.74 lakh to him. Another cyber fraudster, identified as Ayush Gupta, also pressured the victim to transfer the amount.