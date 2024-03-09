Fake certificate racket busted in Telangana

Karimnagar: A fake certificate racket was busted in Telangana and four persons arrested in this connection, the Jagtial police said on Saturday.

According to Jagtial Superintendent of Police Sunpreet Singh, Rabi Rai, who is from West Bengal, was involved in the business of preparing fake certificates of various institutions. His involvement came to light when Bathinoju Rajitha (33) of Karimnagar got in touch with him for obtaining aC pass certificate for Kodithala Mahesh to get a passport with an Emigration Check Not Required stamp to secure a job abroad and the police found during verification that it (certificate) was fake.

This led to the police launching a probe into the fake certificate business and unearthing the gang involved in it.

Sunpreet Singh further said Rajitha had taken Rs 28,000 from Mahesh and got a fake certificate which he used to apply for a passport.

“Rajitha, her husband Shravan Kumar, Mahesh and Chandraiah were arrested today and 395 fake certificates of various universities, 5 mobile phones, a laptop, a CPU and a two-wheeler were seized from them,” the police official said.

An amount of Rs 15.41 lakh was allegedly transferred to the account of Laxmi Rai, mother of Rabi Rai by Rajitha, the SP said.

Rabi Rai and Laxmi Rai are absconding, he added.

He also said a probe is underway to determine how many people had managed to get the fake certificates.