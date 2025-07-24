Fake clinics shut down in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Several clinics operated by unregistered individuals were shut down by Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) in surprise checks conducted at Addagutta, Secunderabad, Jawahar Nagar, and RTC X Roads on Thursday, July 24.

Medical centres in Addagutta, namely First Aid Centre run by Sudhakar and Sweta Clinic run by Chiliveru Balaraj, have been operating for the past 20 years with unlicensed doctors.

According to a press release, officials noted that medicines were being stored in unsealed/uncovered plastic boxes without proper regulations at the First Aid Centre and were being ‘distributed like peppermint in grocery stores with bare hands’.

Another medical centre was shut in Addagutta, called Chakravarthi Clinic, operated by Salimuddin.

At Jawahar Nagar, RTC X Roads, Sai Venkata Medical Store and Clinic was being run by Devasani Ramulu, an unlicensed doctor, for the past 25 years.

The press release added that others in nearby first aid centres locked and fled the premises after receiving information about the inspections.

Cases will be booked against the offenders under sections 34, 54 of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, section 22 of the Telangana Medical Practitioners Registration Act and sections 318, 319 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Telangana Medical Council has appealed to the public to report unauthorised doctors to the authorities and has advised against seeking treatment from them.