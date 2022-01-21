Fake COVID-19 vax certificates, test reports selling racket busted

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Commissioner’s task force on Friday busted a racket allegedly involved in preparing fictitious COVID-19 vaccination certificates and RT-PCR test reports.

In the first case the task force police arrested P Laxman native, a native of Mahboob Nagar. One year back he has opened one Diagnostic centre name styled as “Home Care Diagnostic Services centre” at Asmangadh Malakpet in

Hyderabad.Later, he tied-up with MedcisPathlabs India private limited, Hyderabad to send his collected samples for testing and to get test reports.

Deputy Commissioner of Police task force, south zone G Chakravarthy said that in the pandemic situation, Covid-19 RT-PCR(Reverse transcription- Polymerase Chain Reaction) test is conducted to rule out the presence of Covid Virus. Since there is a huge demand for RT-PCR tests for the persons who travel abroad and other areas.

Taking a chance of the current situation he planned to earn more money from the customers. He along with one Prabhath Kumar Sangi was simply tearing the kits and sending dummy samples to Mascis Pathlabs. For issuing Negative reports he collected Rs.2, 000/- to Rs. 3000/- for each certificate and earned huge profits illegally.

In a similar crackdown, the task force has arrested three persons for providing fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates. In the present pandemic situation it is mandatory to have vaccination for travelling abroad and for other purposes too.

The vaccination is given in two stages of first and second dose. Taking advantage of this Mohammed Tariq Habeeb, an employee of Image Diagnostic Centre at Asifnagar along with Gulam Musthafa Shakeel and Abdul Basheer had hatched a plan to earn money from the customers. He colluded with a woman identified as Kumari, Computer operator at AfzalSagar, Urban Primary Health Centre, Humayunnagar and started providing the Vaccination certificates to the customers without physical dose by collecting huge amounts. Likewise he also provides fake negative RT-PCR Certificates. I

For each vaccination certificate they are charging Rs.800/- to Rs. 1000/- and earning huge profits illegally. Mostly, the travel agents are encouraging fake Vaccination and RT-PCR Test certificates from the accused to arrange their travel customers.