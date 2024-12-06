Fake doctor degrees scam uncovered in Gujarat

In a shocking revelation, a gang in Surat, Gujarat, was found issuing fake doctor degrees to individuals with minimal education, such as Class 8 graduates.

The gang, led by Dr. Ramesh Gujarati, issued over 1,200 fraudulent medical certificates through a fictitious board and falsely claimed affiliations with government bodies.

Fake degrees sold for Rs 70,000

The scam was orchestrated by Dr. Ramesh Gujarati and his associates, who established a fictitious “Board of Electro Homoeopathic Medicine (BEHM) Gujarat.” They charged Rs 70,000 per degree and issued certificates to individuals.

These degrees were falsely marketed as valid credentials for practicing allopathy, homoeopathy, and Aarogya medicine.

The certificates were delivered in just 15 days, and recipients were required to pay renewal fees ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 annually.

Over 1,200 fake degrees found

Authorities uncovered a database containing 1,200 fake degrees, along with hundreds of forged certificates, applications, and stamps. The gang even set up a fake website to register these fraudulent credentials.

To make the operation appear legitimate, they provided quick training in electro-homoeopathy. However, when skepticism around the practice grew, they falsely claimed a tie-up with Gujarat’s Ayush Ministry to boost credibility.

Arrests and investigation

The scam came to light after reports emerged of fake doctors running clinics with fraudulent certifications.

Gujarat police, in collaboration with the revenue department, conducted raids and arrested 14 individuals, including the mastermind, Dr. Ramesh Gujarati. Two other key members, Shobhit and Irfan, were implicated in financial mismanagement related to the operation.