Fake DRDO officer cheats Bengaluru woman of Rs 2.3 lakh

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru woman has allegedly been duped of Rs 2.30 lakh by a fraudster who posed as a senior official of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and emotionally manipulated her by claiming he needed money to build a memorial for his late mother.

According to police, the accused befriended the woman through a matrimonial platform and later continued interacting with her on social media. During their conversations, he introduced himself as a senior DRDO officer, gradually earning her trust.

After developing a close rapport, the accused allegedly narrated an emotional story about his mother’s death and claimed he was constructing a memorial in her honour. He told the woman that the project had run into financial difficulties and urgently requested monetary assistance, assuring her that the amount would be repaid soon.

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Believing his claims, the woman transferred Rs 2.30 lakh to the accused in multiple transactions.

However, after receiving the money, the accused reportedly stopped responding to her calls and messages. Growing suspicious, the woman verified his credentials and discovered that he was neither associated with DRDO nor held the position he had claimed.

Realising she had been cheated, she approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Police have registered a case on Friday and launched an investigation with the assistance of the cyber crime wing to trace the accused and recover the cheated amount. Officials are also examining whether the suspect has similarly targeted other women through matrimonial websites by posing as a government official.

Police have urged the public to verify the identity and credentials of individuals met through online platforms before transferring money or sharing personal information.