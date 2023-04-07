Fake PMO official arrested in J&K to be brought to Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Conman Kiran Patel, who was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir last month for posing as a top official in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), is likely to be brought to Ahmedabad on Friday night, an official said.

A team of Ahmedabad Police has reached Jammu and Kashmir to take custody of Patel, according to a senior official.

Four FIRs related to cheating have been registered against Patel in different police stations in Gujarat.

“Our team is in Jammu and Kashmir to take Kiran Patel’s custody in a cheating case registered with us. He will be brought here on Friday night,” a senior police officer said.

Kiran Patel and his wife, Malini Patel, were accused of attempting to usurp a senior citizen’s bungalow.

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch registered a case of cheating against them on March 22, six days after Malini Patel was arrested.

The complainant, Jagdish Chavda, had wanted to sell his bungalow in the Shilaj area. Patel approached Chavda claiming to be a real estate agent and persuaded him to renovate the property, claiming that it would fetch a good price.

To gain Chavda’s trust, Patel allegedly claimed to be a “Class-1 officer in the PMO” and a partner in a cafe chain.

Chavda agreed to the renovation, and Kiran along with his wife Malini, and an interior designer took Rs 35 lakh in instalments from him for the work.

When the renovation was underway, Chavda shifted to his friend’s residence.

A few days later, he learned that Patel and his wife had put up their own name-plate outside the bungalow and had conducted a house-warming ritual as if they were the owners.

When confronted, the couple left the bungalow without finishing the renovation, and Chavda moved back into the house.

In August 2022, Chavda received a court notice informing him that Kiran Patel had filed a civil suit claiming ownership of the property using photographs of his nameplate and invitation card for the house-warming ceremony, said the FIR.