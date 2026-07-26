Fake Rs 200 notes seized in Chikkamagaluru

Chikkamagaluru: Mudigere police in Chikkamagaluru district have arrested two persons on Friday for allegedly attempting to circulate counterfeit Rs 200 currency notes in the town. Police seized fake notes with a face value of Rs 18,000 from the accused and have launched an investigation to trace the source of the counterfeit currency.

The arrested have been identified as Mohammed Ali of Mangaluru and Mahesh of Mudigere. According to police, Mohammed Ali allegedly brought the fake currency from Mangaluru and, along with Mahesh, was trying to sell and circulate the notes in the newly developed Layout area of Mudigere when they were apprehended.

Acting on a credible tip-off, the Mudigere police conducted a raid and recovered 45 counterfeit Rs 200 notes from the duo. During verification, officials noticed that the fake currency carried the words “Biserv Bank of India” instead of “Reserve Bank of India,” clearly indicating that the notes were counterfeit.

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Speaking to reporters, the Mudigere Police Station Inspector Ramaraju said, “As soon as we received credible information, our team launched an operation and arrested Mohammed Ali and Mahesh. We have seized bundles of counterfeit currency with a face value of ₹18,000 from them. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest others involved in the racket.”

Police suspect the accused may be part of a larger counterfeit currency network and are investigating where the fake notes were printed and whether more people were involved in distributing them across the region.

A case has been registered at the Mudigere Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to counterfeit currency. The accused are being produced before the jurisdictional court, while further investigation is in progress.

Police have also appealed to the public to remain vigilant while accepting currency notes and to immediately inform the authorities if they come across any suspected counterfeit notes.