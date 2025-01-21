Fake Rs.500 notes worth Rs 1 crore found in Telangana temple hundi

Temple committee, which lends money to villagers at low-interest rates, was alerted when borrowers noticed three to four counterfeit notes in the bundles.

Hyderabad: Villagers in Chadmal Thanda, Gandhari mandal, discovered counterfeit Rs 500 notes among the offerings at Lashamamma temple after the annual Sankranti festival. The fake currency was found in bundles of notes collected from the temple hundi, with reports estimating its total value at Rs 1 crore.

The temple committee, which lends money to villagers at low-interest rates, was alerted when borrowers noticed three to four counterfeit notes in the bundles. They immediately reported the issue to the committee, which in turn informed the police.

Lashamamma temple is a focal point for Sankranti celebrations, drawing large donations from devotees for its development. The discovery of fake notes has raised concerns among villagers and the authorities.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that several individuals have been detained for questioning. This incident comes shortly after a similar case in the Banswada division, where police seized counterfeit currency worth Rs 60 lakh and arrested those involved.

