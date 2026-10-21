Fake ship registries endangering seafarers, Indian union warns

Hyderabad: In an urgent letter to the International Maritime Organisation, the Forward Seamen’s Union of India called for immediate intervention against fraudulent ship registries endangering mariners in Persian Gulf conflict zones.

The letter dated Wednesday, October 21, cited recent fatalities among Indian crew on vessels operating under false flags and insurance coverage. The union demanded accountability from shadow operators using deceptive practices to bypass safety and legal standards.

#Fake_Flag_Registries_Are_Killing_Seafarer

Hundreds of seafarers’ lives are at risk because of illegal and fraudulent vessel registrations.Shadow tankers operating mainly from the Persian Gulf — many under sanctions — are using fake flags, false P&I certificates and non-existent… pic.twitter.com/g0Svw6ziAJ — FSUI (@FSUIINDIA) October 21, 2026

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“We wish to highlight several vessels of particular concern whose fake registries and documentation have endangered or claimed the lives of seafarers. These vessels operate mainly from the Persian Gulf and largely fall within the sanctioned category, conducting shadow operations,” said Manoj Yadav, General Secretary of the union.

He said at least three vessels were detained in Mumbai due to fake registration certificates and their involvement in suspicious activities since February 2026.

“During the ongoing conflict, another incident involved MT Settebello (IMO No. 9162916), registered in Palau. The vessel was attacked, resulting in the deaths of three innocent Indian seafarers. It has been reported that the P&I certificate submitted for flag registration was fraudulent and issued in the name of The American Club,” Yadav said. He added that the affected families continue to face difficulties obtaining compensation.

The growing number of vessels operating in such a fraudulent manner is a matter of serious concern for the lives of hundreds of seafarers, the letter read. “The shadow vessels appear to be controlled primarily by a group of companies operating from the UAE under various names,” the union alleged.

The Seamen Union of India requested the International Maritime Organisation to look into the issue as the operations continue to endanger and claim the lives of seafarers, “leaving their families abandoned and without support.”