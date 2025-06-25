Mumbai: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has landed in controversy after releasing the trailer of his upcoming Punjabi film Sardaarji 3, which stars Pakistani actress Hania Aamir alongside Neeru Bajwa. With the film set to release overseas on June 27, backlash has been mounting, especially in light of the recent Pahalgam attack that has further strained ties between India and Pakistan.

Singer Mika Singh has now taken a strong stand against Diljit, calling him a “fake singer” and “irresponsible” for promoting a film featuring a Pakistani actress at a time of national unrest. Taking to his Instagram stories with the title Desh Pehle (Nation First), Mika wrote, “Guys, as we all know, the relationship between India and Pakistan isn’t going well right now. Yet some people continue to act irresponsibly.”

He added, “Before releasing any content that involves artists from across the border, they should think twice—especially when our nation’s dignity is involved.” Citing the example of the banned film Abir Gulal, Mika further lashed out at Diljit, accusing him of disappearing after earning lakhs through his sold-out India tour, only to now promote a film featuring a Pakistani artist.

“What’s more shocking is that a fake singer, after doing 10 shows in India with thousands of fans buying tickets, had now disappeared — leaving fans betrayed and helpless,” Mika Singh said.

Amid the backlash, Diljit Dosanjh defended himself in an interview with BBC Asian Network, stating that the film was shot in February, long before the attack and that the current situation is beyond his control.

“When the film was made, the situation was fine. This film was shot in February. A lot of things happened after that which are not in our control. When it (Pahalgam attack) happened, the producers knew that they can’t release this film in India anymore. But, they decided to release it overseas as they have invested a lot of money in the film. They will still incur loss because they are removing an entire territory.”

Diljit further added, “The truth is when I signed the film, the situation was just fine. Now, when the producers want to release it overseas, I will have to stand with them and support their decision.”

Interestingly, apart from playing the lead, Diljit is also a co-producer of Sardaarji 3 along with Gunbir Singh Sidhu and Manmord Sidhu. The film is directed by Amar Hundal.