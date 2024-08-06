Fake video of Abhishek Bachchan announcing his divorce goes viral

Mumbai: Speculation about tension within the Bachchan family has been on the rise recently, driven by a series of incidents and social media activity. There’s buzz that Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s marriage may be experiencing difficulties.

The rumors gained traction when Aishwarya attended the high-profile wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant separately from the rest of the Bachchan family. Additionally, Abhishek Bachchan’s social media activity, notably his liking of a post about ‘divorce,’ has added to the speculation.

A viral video making the rounds on social media claims to show Abhishek Bachchan announcing his divorce from Aishwarya Rai. In the video, the actor seems to say, “…This July, Aishwarya and I have decided to get divorced…”

However, upon closer inspection, the video shows inconsistencies, particularly with the lip-syncing, which raises doubts about its authenticity. The viral video appears to be a fake or possibly a deepfake, created using AI technology or other online tools.

Many social media users have condemned the video, criticizing its creators for spreading false information and invading the privacy of the individuals involved.

Recently, Abhishek Bachchan liked a post related to divorce on a social media platform.

The post read, “When love stops being easy,” accompanied by a caption discussing the challenges of divorce: “Divorce is never easy for anyone. Who doesn’t dream of a happily ever after or envision recreating those heartwarming videos of elderly couples holding hands as they cross the street? Yet, sometimes life doesn’t unfold as we hoped. But how do people cope when they separate after decades together, after spending a significant portion of their lives relying on each other for both big and small things?”