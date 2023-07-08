Falaknuma Express fire: Samples collected, sent for forensic test

Hyderabad: The police on Saturday completed the collection of samples from the Falaknuma Express train as part of the investigations into the fire incident.

Fire broke out in Falaknuma Express train when it reached Pagidipalli on Friday. The train was on its way to Secunderabad from Howrah at Yadadri.

Police said they have collected evidence related to the accident after a criminal case was filed by the Nalgonda Railway Police. During the preliminary examination, the team confirmed that the smoke first appeared near the bathroom in the S4 bogie due to faulty electrical wires in the bogie.

The samples collected have been sent to the forensic lab. More details on the cause of the fire will be known only after the report come, they said.

Six bogies of the Falaknuma Express train — bogies S-4, S-5, S-6, S-7 — were burnt in the incident. The loco pilot stopped the train upon noticing the smoke. Immediately after the accident, all the passengers managed to get off the train.