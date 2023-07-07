Falaknuma Express fire: Trains cancelled, diverted; check details

Hyderabad: Due to a fire incident of the Falaknuma Express train (12703) on Friday morning, which was running at Howrah and Secunderabad station, South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled, and diverted several trains.

Cancellation

Train number 17645 – Secunderabad – Repalle on 07.07.2023

Train number 17064 Secunderabad – Manmad on 07.07.2023

Partial Cancellation

Train number 17229 – Thiruvananthapuram – Secunderabad on 06.07.2023 Partial Cancellation between Ramannapet – Secunderabad

Train number 17646 – Repalle – Secunderabad on 07.07.2023 Partial Cancellation between Nadikude – Secunderabad

Diversion

Train number 17230 – Secunderabad – Thiruvananthapuram on 07.07.2023 is Diverted to run through Kazipet – Vijayawada.

Train number 12704 – Secunderabad – Howrah on 07.07.2023 is Diverted to run through Kazipet – Vijayawada.

Train number 12805 – Visakhapatnam – Lingampalli on 07.07.2023 is Diverted to run through Vijayawada – Kazipet

Train number 17231 – Narsapur – Nagarsol on 07.07.2023 is Diverted to run through Vijayawada – Kazipet.

Falaknuma Express’s three coaches caught fire and were running late between 2 to 3 hours, the accident occured around 11 am, whereas this train was supposed to arrive on the platform of Secunderabad station by 10:10 am.