Falaknuma police arrest 3 for killing man over suspected black magic

The deceased and one of the accused were neighbhours in Bandlaguda in 2018.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 5th May 2025 6:43 pm IST
The image displays a picture of three men covered in black cloth and police officers
The Falaknuma police arrested three men for murdered a local resident

Hyderabad: The Falaknuma police arrested three persons who allegedly murdered a pan shop owner at Vattepally on May 2 in broad daylight.

The accused have been identified as Shaik Mohd Ali, his brother Shaik Osman and cousin Shaik Akhtar Ali.

Speaking on the case, Falaknuma assistant commissioner of police (ACP) M A Javeed said the deceased Mohd Majid was a neighbour of one of the accused, Mohd Ali, in 2018. Both lived in Bandlaguda. “There would be constant fights between the families of the two, as Ali thought Majid was into black magic. Due to this, Majid decided to shift to Vattepally,” the police officer said.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Hyderabad man stabbed to death by brother-in-law in Banjara Hills

However, Mohd Ali’s mother suddenly passed away, and his brother’s health started to deteriorate. “He suspected Majid was performing black magic against his family and plotted to kill him. On Friday, Mohd Ali, Osman and Akhtar went to Vattepally and stabbed Majid repeatedly, leading to his death,” the ACP said.

The accused men were arrested and produced before the court.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 5th May 2025 6:43 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button