Falaknuma police arrest 3 for killing man over suspected black magic

Hyderabad: The Falaknuma police arrested three persons who allegedly murdered a pan shop owner at Vattepally on May 2 in broad daylight.

The accused have been identified as Shaik Mohd Ali, his brother Shaik Osman and cousin Shaik Akhtar Ali.

Speaking on the case, Falaknuma assistant commissioner of police (ACP) M A Javeed said the deceased Mohd Majid was a neighbour of one of the accused, Mohd Ali, in 2018. Both lived in Bandlaguda. “There would be constant fights between the families of the two, as Ali thought Majid was into black magic. Due to this, Majid decided to shift to Vattepally,” the police officer said.

However, Mohd Ali’s mother suddenly passed away, and his brother’s health started to deteriorate. “He suspected Majid was performing black magic against his family and plotted to kill him. On Friday, Mohd Ali, Osman and Akhtar went to Vattepally and stabbed Majid repeatedly, leading to his death,” the ACP said.

The accused men were arrested and produced before the court.