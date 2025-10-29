Falaknuma police arrest rowdy sheeter, friend for kidnapping youngsters

Hyderabad: The Falaknuma police arrested two individuals, including a rowdy sheeter, for allegedly kidnapping and threatening two youngsters.

According to the Falaknuma station house officer (SHO), A Seethiah, the elder brother of one of the victims’ sought the accused – Mohd Husain Younus, alias Younus rider, 26, and Mohd Asghar Biyabani, alias Ajju, 25 – to counsel his sibling, Sharooq.

Sharooq was unemployed and spent idly on the roads, the SHO said.

Younus called Sharooq to a place in Falaknuma under the pretext of some work.

He arrived with his friend, and the second victim, Raheem. “Younus, Asghar and one more person, Liyaqath, started beating Sharooq, to which Raheem objected. Angered, they confined them in a room in Kalapather. The accused beat up the victims and threatened them with a knife,” said Falaknuma assistant commissioner of police (SCP), M A Jaweed.

On a complaint, a case was booked against the rowdy sheeter and his two associates. While Younus and Asghar were arrested, Liyaqath is absconding.