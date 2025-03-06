Falaknuma RoB to be completed in a month

Hyderabad: The Rail over Bridge (RoB) Falaknuma will be completed within a month and it will be thrown open for public, said Mohd Mubeen, AIMIM Bahadurpura MLA.

The MLA along with the local corporators inspected and reviewed the ongoing works on the RoB late in the night. “To facilitate the construction of the bridge on the railway tracks, a few trains were cancelled or diverted from midnight to early morning hours. The works are going at a brisk pace and engineers told us it will be completed within a month,” Mohd Mubeen told Siasat.com.

The town planning department of GHMC had completed its work on both sides of the railway tracks, and the South Central Railway had to complete the part of the bridge on the railway tracks. The SCR contractor started the work on railway tracks a fortnight ago.

After the RoB works on the railway tracks are completed, the GHMC will lay a road on the bridge and it will be opened to the public, said the MLA.

AIMIM pushes for completion

In the first week of December, AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi raised the issue of incomplete Falaknuma and Shastripuram rail over bridges (RoB) during the discussion about the Railway Amendment Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha.

Asaduddin Owaisi described that the time taken for the RoB construction would break world records. “In my constituency, the Falaknuma RoB and the Shastripuram RoB will break the Guinness Book of (World) Records. For four years, madam, it has been pending.

Two parallel RoB were planned across the railway tracks at Falaknuma after a portion of the bridge got damaged due to heavy rains in 2020. The old bridge was renovated and opened for the public while construction of a new parallel bridge is in progress since 2022.

The traffic volume increased manifold on the Falaknuma – Barkas road in the last some years due to urbanization of the hilly terrains of Shaheennagar, Errakunta, Bandlaguda, Pahadishareef and surroundings.