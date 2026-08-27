Falaknuma’s historic Barood Kotha Grounds crumble under neglect

Hyderabad: The Falaknuma Degree College grounds, once a popular open space for morning and evening walkers, are facing neglect due to poor maintenance, accumulation of garbage and a lack of basic facilities. Residents have urged authorities to take immediate steps to clean and restore the premises.

The ground is also known as Barood Kotha Grounds, a name associated with its history during the Nizam era, when an arms storage unit was reportedly located at the site. Today, the historic open space attracts nearly 300 people every morning and around 100 walkers in the evening, with residents from Falaknuma, Kandikalgate, Rajanna Bowli, Phoolbagh and surrounding areas using it regularly. However, the lack of regular sweeping and cleaning has resulted in garbage piling up at several spots.

Residents complained that the iron mesh fencing around the ground has been damaged at multiple places, allowing easy entry to anti-social elements. They alleged that some youngsters gather inside the premises during the day and indulge in smoking ganja, creating an unsafe atmosphere for visitors.

Mohd Shukoor, a resident of Jangammet, said the ground is a valuable public space used by hundreds of people daily. “People come here for walking and exercise, but the garbage and lack of maintenance are causing inconvenience. The authorities should ensure regular cleaning and repair the damaged fencing,” he said.

Shivalal Yadav, a resident of Rajanna Bowli, said the presence of wild vegetation and poor lighting has increased concerns among walkers. “There is a big graveyard on one side of the ground and college buildings on the other side. Due to overgrown bushes and darkness, people fear snakes and scorpions entering the walking area,” he said.

Renuka, a resident of Kandikalgate, said proper lighting and security measures are urgently needed. “Women and senior citizens also use this ground for walking. The authorities should clear the weeds, install lights and maintain the premises regularly,” she said.

Residents have appealed to the college management and civic authorities to undertake regular sanitation drives, clear wild growth, repair the fencing and provide adequate lighting to make the historic Barood Kotha Grounds safe and accessible to the public.