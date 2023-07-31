Falaq Naaz opens up about the differences with her sister Shafaq

Mumbai: Falaq Naaz, best known for her roles in Sasural Simar Ka and Shaurya aur Anokhi ki Kahani, had a difficult personal life. The family was devastated when her brother Sheezan M Khan BABA was arrested in connection with the suicide of his co-star and girlfriend, Tunisha Sharma. Despite this, Falaq Naaz decided to participate in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

Falaq Naaz, who entered the show with confidence and high expectations, quickly became the centre of attention with her strong personality. She became close to fellow contestant Avinash Sachdev, but while he fell for her, she refused to reciprocate his feelings. Falaq was evicted from the show after a brief but impactful stint, surprising both fans and housemates.

After being evicted from the show, she recently appeared with her brother Sheezan M Khan BABA for an award. But the question arises because no sister duo was seen after she left the house. Is everything okay between Falaq Naaz and her sister, Shafaq Naaz? As there is something resembling that there is no proper connection between the sisters. Here’s what we found out about them.

The Rift: An Honest Revelation with Sister Shafaq Naaz

Falaq Naaz recently spoke with Telly Chakkar about her strained relationship with her sister, Shafaq Naaz, and the reasons for their emotional drift. She explained, ” Since a young age we saw a lot of things and Shafaq spent a lot of time with our grandmother, for some weird reason our nani brainwashed her against my mom and whenever we used to visit our nani’s place Shafaq used to be close with my cousins but never come to me, nani used to never send her home which is the reason there were a lot of fights but when Shafaq turned 17 she began to live with us but she began to question the finance of the house which was unacceptable, I told her that there is so much expense in this profession and over 1 lakh is spent on our face but she refused to listen, when it comes to my mom I can’t tolerate any disrespect, the main reason we didn’t speak up was due to finance.”

Bigg Boss fame Falaq Naaz further added,” Even today its been two days since I came out of Bigg Boss but she did not come to me, she sent me a long message about many things but I told her these things cannot be spoken on messages but in person, I do miss my sister a lot”.

Falaq Naaz’s heartfelt revelation about her strained relationship with sister Shafaq Naaz strikes a chord with fans and well-wishers as she navigates her professional and personal life. It remains to be seen whether this forthright admission will pave the way for the two sisters’ healing and reunion.