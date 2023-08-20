Falcon fetches record Rs 1 crore during auction in Riyadh

Riyadh: A falcon was sold for a record SR 500,000 (Rs 1,10,86,712) during the ongoing international auction at the Saudi Falcons Club (SFC) in Malham, Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The sale of a Saudi-bred falcon marked the highest price in the Middle East so far, breaking the previous record of Saudi Riyals 270,000 (Rs 59,86,824).

The cherrug falcon, locally known as a Hur, was one of several birds to attract serious bidding at the third edition and total auction sales reached Saudi Riyals 1.5 million (Rs 3,32,60,138).

بيع أغلى صقر حر في الشرق الأوسط بنصف مليون ريال في الليلة السادسة لمنصة المزاد الدولي لمزارع إنتاج الصقور.https://t.co/3jpEr2mdvm#واس_عام pic.twitter.com/Vx4MfMXpz1 — واس العام (@SPAregions) August 18, 2023

The falcon auction, which began on Saturday, August 5 and runs until Friday, August 25. Each auction is broadcast live on special TV channels and through the social media platforms of the Saudi Falcon Club.

This event is the largest of its kind in the region and provides a reliable market for falconers.

Falconry is believed to be an important part of Saudi Arabia’s desert culture and heritage.