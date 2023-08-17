Saudia Airlines announces 50% discount on all flights

Tickets must be purchased between Thursday, August 17 and Wednesday, August 30.

Saudi Arabia’s national carrier 'Saudia'

Riyadh: Saudia Airlines, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), on Thursday, August 17, announced an exceptional promotional offer on all international destinations, with discounts of up to 50 percent.

With the Kingdom seeking to increase the number of tourist arrivals, this comes as part of the airline’s strategy to connect Saudi Arabia with the world.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the airlines made the announcement stating, “Your dream destinations are closer.”

Travellers can use the discount to travel between the Kingdom and any of its international destinations and it is applicable for both business and economy class categories.

Tickets must be purchased between August 17 and Wednesday, August 30, and can travel between September to November 2023.

Travellers can easily book their flights via the airline’s website and mobile applications.

