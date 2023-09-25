False election affidavit: Complaint lodged against Karnataka Congress MLA

Complaint has also been lodged against Siddaramaiah alleging election malpractice by distribution of cookers to voters.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th September 2023 12:57 pm IST
Representative Image

Bengaluru: A complaint has been lodged against Congress MLA from Karwar, Satish Sail, with the State Election Commission over alleged submission of false affidavit during the recently held Assembly elections in Karnataka.

Srinivasa, a resident of Sheshadripuram in Bengaluru, had lodged a complaint in this regard.

According to the complainant, the information regarding the Mallikarjuna Shipping Private Limited, which is in the name of his wife Kalpana Sail and him has not been mentioned in his election affidavit. Also, the bank transactions of the company were also not mentioned in the affidavit leading to suspicion.

It is alleged that MLA Sail had obtained a loan amount of Rs 63,90,19,813 by pledging the land in the name of Mallikarjuna Shipping Private Limited. The complainant has alleged that the pledging of the land granted for 30 years for a specific purpose is against the law. No mention of credit is made in the affidavit and only details of the savings account are given. The complainant had urged to initiate action in this regard.

Recently, the Karnataka High Court had ordered disqualification of JD (S) MP Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former PM H.D. Deve Gowda for allegedly concealing information. The Supreme Court stayed the High Court decision.

A complaint has also been lodged against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleging election malpractice by distribution of cookers to voters.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
