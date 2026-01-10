False propaganda: Komatireddy refutes claims of affair with IAS officer

Hyderabad: Telangana Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Saturday, January 10, said that false propaganda was being spread against him on social media, refuting claims that he is linked with an IAS officer. He criticised the broadcast of “objectionable claims” and urged the media to follow responsible journalism.

Recently, vernacular channels in the state aired stories about the minister being allegedly involved in an “affair” with a female IAS officer, leading the minister to issue his response.

“It is not appropriate to spread false news that could damage personal reputation…Imagine yourself in the place of that woman officer…What do you achieve by harassing women officers and creating trouble for ministers’ families?” he stated in a press meet on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the Telangana Indian Police Service (IPS) Officers Association had issued a statement condemning the allegations. They called the issue “a deliberate attempt at character assassination, carried out under the garb of journalism, with the sole intent of sensationalism and vilification.”

“Targeting women officers through unverified claims, fabricated narratives, and selective distortion of administrative processes is not only reprehensible but also reflects a deeply regressive and misogynistic mindset,” their statement read.

Also Read Telangana IPS body slams allegations against IAS officers

Film ticket fare hikes

The Cinematography Minister also addressed the ticket fare hikes in the state, saying that ever since the Pushpa 2 stampede incident, he has distanced himself from the film industry.

“I felt bad about why I gave permission when a woman died during the release of the Pushpa 2 movie. I even gave money for the boy’s treatment… Now I have no connection with the increased prices for movies,” he said.

Sankranti rush

Komatireddy, who also holds the Roads and Buildings portfolio, said that all arrangements are in place to ensure that people travelling from Hyderabad to their native places face no traffic inconveniences during the festive season of Sankranti.

He said that around 12 lakh vehicles are estimated to be on the move during Sankranti. In view of this, toll gates have been instructed to be opened immediately if traffic jams form at toll plazas.

He said that ambulances have also been deployed at every 20 km, along with cranes for towing stranded vehicles.