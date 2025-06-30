Families of workers rush to Sigachi Pharma plant after deadly blast

Sangareddy: Soon after the deadly factory blast in this district on Monday claimed 13 lives and injured many, anxious family members of workers employed in Sigachi Pharma plant arrived here in search of their near and dear ones, although many got little information.

The worried family members, who said they had no information about the well-being of their loved ones soon after the tragedy, questioned police personnel and even visiting Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha for details about the safety of the workers.

The workmen of the factory belong to various states, including Odisha, Bihar and West Bengal, besides Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Sanju Devi, who was almost in tears enquiring about her husband Chote Lal, told PTI Videos she had no information about him.

Sanju Devi said she had left from her workplace and rushed to the factory after coming to know about the explosion.

Malleshwari, wife of another workman Balakrishna, also reached the plant to enquire about him.

Another woman said her brother’s son who was working in the unit was missing and she could not locate him.

The workers said thick smoke engulfed the area and the intensity of the blast was such that some of the plant’s rooftop material flung into the air and landed on nearby trees.

A staff member from Odisha said the blast occurred suddenly when they started working after having breakfast.

He said his relative, who was working in the plant, could not be located.

At least 13 people died and 34 persons were injured in the explosion at the Sigachi Industries’ pharma plant.

