Family dispute turns fatal: Telangana farmer kills 3 family members

Hyderabad: A farmer hacked to death his wife, daughter, and sister-in-law in Kulkacherla mandal of Vikarabad district due to family issues.

The man, Yadaiah, lived in the Kulkacherla village along with his wife Aluvelu, 33 years, daughters Aparna, 13 years, and Anita, 15 years.

The couple had been quarreling for a few days due to domestic issues. Hanumanthamma, 40 years, the sister-in-law of Yadaiah, had come to the house to discuss and resolve the issues.

The family had discussions at night and without any breakthrough, all went to sleep. During the night, Yadaiah took an axe and hacked his wife, younger daughter, and sister-in-law to death. The elder girl ran away from the house and informed the local villagers.

Meanwhile, Yadaiah went inside a room in the house and hanged himself from the ceiling fan and died.

On information from the villagers, the police arrived and after inquiring into the incident, shifted the bodies for postmortem examination.