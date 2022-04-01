Family frantically searches for missing cat, announces 10K reward

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 1st April 2022 2:40 pm IST
Cat
IANS

Prayagraj: The family of Mohd Tahir is in deep distress after their pet cat went missing.

Some family members cannot stop crying and some have stopped eating since the day ‘Lucy’ went missing about a week ago.

The family has now announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for anyone who brings their ‘Lucy’ back.

The family has also put up posters on walls, electric poles and markets in the Civil Lines area where they reside.

Mohd Tahir says, “We brought Lucy into our home a year and a half ago. She was like our child and would eat and sleep with us. Now every member of the family is upset after she went missing.”

He further said that they are now depending on posters with the pet’s photographs to trace her. “We have offered a reward so that if someone has stolen her, he can return her and take the money,” he said.

