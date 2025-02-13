Family land dispute delays father’s funeral for 3 days in Telangana’s Warangal

His 40-year-old son, V Ramesh refused to allow the cremation until a contested land share was transferred to his name.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 13th February 2025 6:28 pm IST
Family land dispute delays father's funeral for 3 days in Telangana's Warangal
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A land dispute in Edunuthula village of Telangana’s Warangal district stalled the final rites of 65-year-old Velikatte Yadgiri for three days. His 40-year-old son, V Ramesh refused to allow the cremation until a contested land share was transferred to his name.

Son demands land share before allowing father’s last rites in Telangana’s Warangal

According to reports, the victim had two wives and left behind 15 acres of land, with five acres each allotted to his children—Ramesh (from his first wife Yadavva) and Upendar and Shobarani (from his second wife Padma). After Upendar’s recent passing, his five-acre land share was transferred to Shobarani, but she sold three acres, leaving only two.

Also Read
Telangana HC seeks report on legal status of 103 acres in Maheshwaram

Unaware of this, Ramesh demanded the remaining land before agreeing to his father’s funeral.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Despite pleas from family, Ramesh refused to cooperate. As tensions escalated, locals sought police help. Under pressure, Ramesh ultimately relented, allowing the last rites to proceed on Thursday, February 13.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 13th February 2025 6:28 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button