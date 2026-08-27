Family members can represent vulnerable voters in Telangana SIR

Hyderabad: Any adult family member of a senior citizen, person with disabilities, sick or overseas elector can appear before the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) on their behalf and submit required documents for disposal of the notices issued to them in view of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer C Sudharshan Reddy said on Thursday, August 27.

The EROs and AEROs were also advised to explain the procedure followed in issuing and disposing of notices during meetings of political parties held every week.

Voters warned against submitting false documents

The CEO also warned voters that submitting false, forged or misleading documents during the personal hearing will attract action under Section 217 (giving false information to a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The warning comes as voters with discrepancies in their records or those unable to establish a link with previous SIR electoral rolls are being called for personal hearings.

Making a false declaration during the preparation, revision, correction, inclusion or exclusion of an electoral roll entry is also punishable under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. It carries a penalty of imprisonment, a fine or both.

Also Read Telangana activists seek transparency in SIR notice process

Over 12 lakh notices issued

More than 12 lakh notices have been served to voters across Hyderabad who either have anomalies in their records or could not map themselves to the SIR 2002 electoral rolls.

Across the state, 92.8 lakh electors are due to receive notices, 60.5 lakh flagged for anomalies in their enumeration form data and another 32.3 lakh whose entries could not be mapped to the 2002 SIR rolls.

In order to check whether a notice has been issued, an elector can visit the ECI website (click here).

On the website, these steps have to be followed:

Log in using a mobile number

Click on the “Submit Document Against Notice Issued” button

Enter the EPIC number

Enter the OTP that will be received on the registered mobile number.

If a notice is generated, it will be displayed; otherwise, a ‘no record found’ message will be displayed.

The ‘no record found’ message will be displayed in two cases. Either a notice has not been issued for the elector as of now, or a notice is not required for the elector. The electors can check the status after a couple of days.



