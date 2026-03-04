Family of five from Bengaluru killed in road accident in Andhra

The deceased included three women, and the accident occurred on the four-lane highway near Palamaneru at around 8.45 am on Wednesday, police said.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th March 2026 12:45 pm IST
Palamaneru: Five members of a family from Bengaluru died on the spot after the car in which they were travelling to Tirupati rammed into a stationary truck in Chittoor district on Wednesday, March 4, a police official said.

The deceased included three women, and the accident occurred on the four-lane highway near Palamaneru at around 8.45 am on Wednesday, police said.

“Five members of a family travelling from Bengaluru to Tirupati were killed on the spot when their car rammed into a stationary truck near Palamaneru,” the official told PTI.

According to police, the accident is suspected to have occurred due to overspeeding and the driver possibly feeling sleepy.

Meanwhile, relatives of the deceased have been informed and are on their way to the accident site, the official added.

