Family of four jumps into Godavari, 3 dead, 1 survives

Search operations on Sunday led to the tracing of three bodies, while a woman was rescued by local fishermen, a police official said.

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Family of four jumps into Godavari river, tragic incident with three dead and one survivor.

Andhra Pradesh: A family of four reportedly jumped into the Godavari River from a bridge in Elamanchili, police said.

Search operations on Sunday, September 6, led to the tracing of three bodies, while a woman was rescued by local fishermen, a police official said.

The incident occurred around 6.15 am on Saturday, the official said.

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“The family jumped into the Godavari River from the bridge at Chinchinada. Three bodies have since been traced during search operations, while a woman was rescued by local fishermen,” the official told PTI.

The rescued woman was identified as Namburi Padmini (42), who was shifted to the Government Hospital in Razole, he said.

Police said two motorcycles were found at the scene and, based on their registration numbers, identified the family as residents of Tanuku town.

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The three deceased were identified as Padmini’s husband, Namburi Srinivas (45), and their two minor children, police said.

Further investigation was underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident, they added.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: |   Updated:

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