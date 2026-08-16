Friends’ trip turns tragic as man drowns in Vizag Colony

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man drowned in the Vizag Colony backwaters near the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam in Nalgonda district on Saturday, August 15, while on a trip with his friends.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from Neredugommu Police Station said that Durgam Thirumalesh, a native of Kethepally mandal, had gone swimming in the Krishna River with two of his friends at around 10 am. Three other friends stood on the shore waiting for them.

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While two of them made it back, Durgam could not swim out. His body was later retrieved by rescue personnel at around 6 pm, the official said.

A case has been registered under section 194 (unnatural or suspicious deaths) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The official added that Vizag Colony is often portrayed as a scenic tourist spot on social media; however, the waters are considered dangerous, and police discourage people from entering them.