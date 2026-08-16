Friends’ trip turns tragic as man drowns in Vizag Colony

Vizag Colony is often portrayed as a scenic tourist spot on social media; however, the waters are considered dangerous, and police discourage people from entering them.

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Portrait of a smiling young man with a beard wearing a red and white checkered shirt.
Durgam Thirumalesh.

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man drowned in the Vizag Colony backwaters near the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam in Nalgonda district on Saturday, August 15, while on a trip with his friends.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from Neredugommu Police Station said that Durgam Thirumalesh, a native of Kethepally mandal, had gone swimming in the Krishna River with two of his friends at around 10 am. Three other friends stood on the shore waiting for them.

While two of them made it back, Durgam could not swim out. His body was later retrieved by rescue personnel at around 6 pm, the official said.

Subhan Bakery

A case has been registered under section 194 (unnatural or suspicious deaths) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The official added that Vizag Colony is often portrayed as a scenic tourist spot on social media; however, the waters are considered dangerous, and police discourage people from entering them.

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