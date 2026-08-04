Two students drown in pond in Telangana’s Jagtial

Hyderabad: Two students from the Backwards Classes Welfare School drowned in a pond in Telangana’s Jagtial district on Monday, August 3.

According to the police, the incident occurred in Mallial mandal when the two students, Srinath, 11, a student of Class 5, and Vishnu, 10, Class 4, went to the pond behind the hostel in the afternoon. On being alerted, the police arrived at the spot and retrieved the bodies, which were later shifted to a hospital for postmortem.

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Parents of the deceased students held a protest, demanding to know how the students drowned. They sought an inquiry into the deaths and refused to take the bodies. However, the protestors calmed down after Tribal Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar intervened.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Mallial police said, “The students went to the pond despite not knowing how to swim. They slipped into the waterbody and drowned.”

A case of suspicious death has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).