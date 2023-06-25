Family of Pakistani father, son aboard Titan submersible express ‘profound grief’

The family of the British-Pakistani father and son who were on board the missing Titan submersible, expressed “profound grief” at their loss.

Shahzada Dawood, 48 and his son Suleman 19, were among the five people that were aboard the sub when it disappeared in the North Atlantic, on Sunday.

“It is with profound grief that we announce the passing of Shahzada and Suleman Dawood.” Said a statement from the Dawood Foundation, signed by Hussain and Kulsoom Dawood, Shahzada’s parents. In condolence to the others deceased, it read, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the other passengers on the Titan submersible.”

French submarine expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, British explorer Hamish Harding and Stockton Rush, CEO of the Titan sub’s operator OceanGate were also aboard the ill-fated submersible.