‘Family thinks I am married to Shoaib Malik:’ Pak actress Ayesha Omer

Islamabad: Shoaib Malik, the former Pakistani cricket captain, recently tied the knot with Pakistani actress Sana Javed in a private ceremony held in Karachi on January 20, 2024. The couple reportedly met on the sets of the game show “Jeeto Pakistan”.

Shoaib Malik was previously married to Ayesha Siddiqui from 2002-2010 and then to Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza in April 2010. On the other hand, Sana was earlier married to Pakistani singer Umair Jaswal. The duo got married in 2020 and reportedly parted ways in November 2023.

Before marrying Sana Javed, there were rumors that Shoaib Malik was romantically involved with Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar. Earlier, reports claimed that Shoaib had cheated on Sania Mirza with Ayesha. The rumors gained traction in the media when the cricketer and the actress posed for a few bold photos as part of a commercial photoshoot. At the time, Ayesha denied these claims and stated that they were baseless.

Ayesha Omar on her rumoured affair with Shoaib Malik

In a recent conversation with Iffat Umar, Ayesha Omar discussed the rumors surrounding her and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. The two talked about the impact of social media rumors and how they deal with them. Ayesha revealed that she used to be afraid of the rumors and would experience panic attacks due to them.

“Main toh bohot darr chuki hun. I am less afraid now. Mujhe toh panic attacks hote the. I would be calling people ki kya aa gaya, and they’d be like ‘Calm down, phone bandh kar do.’ Ab I am like the worst has happened. Kya kya nahi hua hai, so many personal and private pictures have been rotated on social media. Kya kya rumours bann chuke hai, Shoaib Malik se toh shaadi kar di thi logon ne.”

Ayesha Omar also shared that some of her family members believed the rumors to be true, which was a difficult experience for her. During the conversation, Iffat Umar hinted that Ayesha had better options than Shoaib Malik. Ayesha responded by stating that people close to her should be aware of her choices and principles in life.

“I still meet people, actually family members ya dur ke relatives, they think its true. And I am like ‘Are you serious?’ Aap log mujhe jante hai. Jo mujhe jante hai unko acchi tarah pata hai meri choice ka bhi pata hai, aur meri principles aur values ka bhi pata hai.”

Ayesha Omar clarified that she and Shoaib Malik were just good friends. In December 2023, during her appearance on Adnan Faisal’s podcast, Ayesha revealed that she is now ready to tie the knot and wants to be a mother.