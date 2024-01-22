‘Hate from Hyderabad’: Netizens slam Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik was previously married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, and Sana Javed was married to Umair Jaswal

Updated: 22nd January 2024
'Gaalian kha kar thakay nahi?' Netizens slam Sana, Shoaib for new Nikah pic
Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's unseen photo from their Nikah (Instagram)

Islamabad: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and actress Sana Javed set the internet abuzz with their unexpected wedding announcement on January 20. The couple, who got married in a private Nikah ceremony, officially announced their union through photos on Instagram that quickly went viral on social media.

On January 22, Sana Javed took to her Instagram to share a heartwarming unseen picture from their Nikah. The image captured a tender moment as Sana hugged Shoaib, both beaming with radiant smiles. The bride showcased her intricate mehendi design and a sizable diamond ring.

Despite the couple’s blissful announcement, the online community wasn’t entirely supportive. Social media users criticized Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed for sharing more photos, citing previous negative responses. Support poured in for Shoaib’s ex-wife and tennis star Sania Mirza from both India and Pakistan.

For the unversed, Shoaib Malik was previously married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, and Sana Javed was married to Umair Jaswal.

