Fan breaks down after meeting Shah Rukh Khan [Viral Video]

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan is not only an icon of Bollywood but also the king of hearts. The actor, who came back with a bang by doing three films in 2023, interacted with his fans at an event that was held last night in Mumbai. The whole event was held to mark the triumph of his most recent film Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

A video from the event went viral on social media where Shah Rukh Khan is seen consoling an emotional fan who broke down after meeting him.

The viral clip shows a fan coming onto the stage to meet SRK. When King Khan hugs him, the fan starts crying and shivering. The video also shows Shah Rukh comforting him and speaking to him. Here the fan is seen telling the actor that he loves him so much, and how much he has inspired him. Shah Rukh listens to him with patience. He then takes a picture with him and other fans for a group shot.

Shah Rukh Khan said in the meeting, “I think this whole country and people outside this country from India have actually taken me to their heart more than the films and said that, ‘Aare 4 saal k liye mat jaya karo, 2-4 mahine theek hai (don’t take a break for 4 years, 2-4 months are fine)’. So, I’m very very thankful to all of you, to the audience and the whole world for making me realize ki jo main karta hun woh theek karta hun aur mujhe woh baar baar karte rehna chahiye (that what I do is right and I should keep on doing it).”

On the professional front, SRK will be next seen in daughter Suhana Khan’s project King and Tiger Vs Pathaan.