‘Started feeling that I am not making good films anymore’: SRK

Mumbai: 2023 has been a great year for all the SRK fans, as the Superstar after a long hiatus of 4 years released three films ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’ and lastly ‘Dunki’ which have all set records at the box office.

On Monday, at a special fan meet and greet event in Mumbai, the ‘Don’ actor expressed gratitude towards his fans for showering the love they have bestowed upon him.

Taking to X, Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club shared a video in which King Khan said, “Because I have been working for 33 years and you take such a big gap. Normally you do feel a little nervous and you feel ki ‘arrey yaar! I hope I have got the film right’.

“Usse pehle meri kuch filmein thi jo itni achi nahi gayi to mujhe ye bhi lagne laga tha ki main achi filmein ab bana nahi raha hoon. But I think, more than my films, ek pyaar tha logo ka..jo Pathaan ke liye, Jo Jawaan ke liye and jo Dunki ke liye..This whole country and people outside this country have actually taken me to their heart, more than the films, and have said that ‘arrey yaar, 4 saal ke liye mat jaya karo. 2-4 mahine theek hai.’ So I am very very thankful to all of you, to the audience and the whole world for making me realise ‘jo main karta hu wo theek karta hoon aur mujhe wo baar baar karte rehna chahiye’,” he added.

As per a source close to the team of ‘Dunki’, the makers might hold a special screening for the UK government.

“Since Dunki narrates the story of illegal immigrants who take the Donkey route to enter the cross borders, the UK government has found it to be a relevant subject in today’s time. The film has received tremendous love from the UK audience, as not only it talks about an important issue but also highlights the dangerous Dunki route, and hence now the government is also keen to watch the film,” the source-based statement read.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, ‘Dunki’ features Shah Rukh alongside Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.

‘Dunki’ focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term “donkey journey”, which refers to the long-winding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to.

However, SRK has still not announced his next project.