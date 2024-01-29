Filmfare Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan OUT from winner’s list

Mumbai: In a surprising turn of events at the 69th Filmfare Awards 2024, held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, Shah Rukh Khan, despite delivering three hits in 2023, found himself conspicuously absent from the winners’ list. The star-studded event, hosted by Karan Johar, Maniesh Paul, and Ayushmann Khurrana, saw Ranbir Kapoor clinching the Best Actor award for his remarkable performance in Animal.
Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of a negative character in Animal earned him accolades, but many fans expressed disappointment over Shah Rukh Khan’s exclusion.
Filmfare Awards 2024 Best Actor
The Bollywood icon SRK had a stellar year at the box office, amassing over Rs 2600 crore from his three movies — Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. Fans particularly praised King Khan’s whistle-worthy role in Jawan, considering it a standout performance and many social media users felt that he deserved an award for the same.
Despite Shah Rukh Khan’s undeniable impact on the industry and his blockbuster success in 2023, the Filmfare Awards seemed to have overlooked his contributions. Disheartened fans have taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the decision, arguing that Khan’s performances in Pathaan and Jawan solidified his status as the original box office king.
Check out the completed winners list.
- Best Film – 12th Fail
- Best Director – Vidhu Vinod Chopra (12th Fail)
- Best Film Critics’ – Joram (Devashish Makhija)
- Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) – Ranbir Kapoor (Animal)
- Best Actor Critics’ – Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)
- Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) – Alia Bhatt (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)
- Best Actress Critics’ – Rani Mukerji (Mrs. Chatterjee Vs. Norway) & Shefali Shah (Three Of Us)
- Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male) – Vicky Kaushal (Dunki)
- Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female) – Shabana Azmi (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)
- Best Lyrics – Amitabh Bhattacharya (Tere Vaaste – Zara Hatke Zara Bachke)
- Best Music Album – Animal (Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Ashim Kemson, Harshwardhan Rameshwar, Gurinder Seagal)
- Best Playback Singer (Male) – Bhupinder Babbal (Arjan Vailly – Animal)
- Best Playback Singer (Female) – Shilpa Rao (Besharam Rang – Pathaan)
- Best Story – Amit Rai (OMG 2) & Devashish Makhija (Joram)
- Best Screenplay – Vidhu Vinod Chopra (12th Fail)
- Best Dialogue – Ishita Moitra (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)
- Best Background Score – Harshavardhan Rameshwar (Animal)
- Best Cinematography – Avinash Arun Dhaware (Three Of Us)
- Best Production Design – Subrata Chakraborty, Amit Ray (Sam Bahadur)
- Best Costume Design – Sachin Lovelekar, Divvya Gambhir, Nidhhi Gambhir (Sam Bahadur)
- Best Sound Design – Kunal Sharma (Mpse) (Sam Bahadur) Sync Cinema (Animal)
- Best Editing – Jaskunwar Singh Kohli- Vidhu Vinod Chopra (12th Fail)
- Best Action – Spiro Razatos, Anl Arasu, Craig Macrae, Yannick Ben, Kecha Khamphakdee, Sunil Rodrigues (Jawan)
- Best VFX – Red Chillies VFX (Jawan)
- Best Choreography – Ganesh Acharya (What Jhumka?- Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani )
- Best Debut Director – Tarun Dudeja (Dhak Dhak)
- Best Debut Male – Aditya Rawal (Faraaz)
- Best Debut Female – Alizeh Agnihotri (Farrey)
- Lifetime Achievement Award – David Dhawan