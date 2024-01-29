Filmfare Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan OUT from winner’s list

Mumbai: In a surprising turn of events at the 69th Filmfare Awards 2024, held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, Shah Rukh Khan, despite delivering three hits in 2023, found himself conspicuously absent from the winners’ list. The star-studded event, hosted by Karan Johar, Maniesh Paul, and Ayushmann Khurrana, saw Ranbir Kapoor clinching the Best Actor award for his remarkable performance in Animal.

Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of a negative character in Animal earned him accolades, but many fans expressed disappointment over Shah Rukh Khan’s exclusion.

Filmfare Awards 2024 Best Actor

The Bollywood icon SRK had a stellar year at the box office, amassing over Rs 2600 crore from his three movies — Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. Fans particularly praised King Khan’s whistle-worthy role in Jawan, considering it a standout performance and many social media users felt that he deserved an award for the same.

Despite Shah Rukh Khan’s undeniable impact on the industry and his blockbuster success in 2023, the Filmfare Awards seemed to have overlooked his contributions. Disheartened fans have taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the decision, arguing that Khan’s performances in Pathaan and Jawan solidified his status as the original box office king.

If #ShahRukhKhan Don't Deserve Best Actor For #Jawan Then Believe No One Else Deserves it.



Anyways I Said This 3 Days Back Only Ke Serious Mathh Lo Filmfare Ko. SRK Aise Chindi Awards Se Bohot Bara Hai Yaad Rakhna Humesha.#HyundaiFilmfareAwards2024pic.twitter.com/OxANvmieHy — JAWAN KI SENA (@JawanKiSena) January 28, 2024

#FilmfareisUnfair!



Two Massive 1000 crore movies, Revived Bollywood, Finished Boycott gang & entertained the entire world!@filmfare @jiteshpillaai, The nation wants to know why no Filmfare award was given to SRK?#FilmfareAwards2024 pic.twitter.com/F9yzcOiFj8 — Javed (Fan) (@JoySRKian_2) January 29, 2024

When #SRK was robbed in #FimfareAwards –



1993 – Best Actor in negative role for #Darr

1999 – Best Actor in comic role for #Baadshah

2003 – Best actor for #KHNH

2016 – Best actor for #Fan

2017 – Best actor for #Raees

2023 – Best Actor for #Jawan & #Dunki



SHAME ON @filmfare 🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/coN33KB4Hq — 𝙰𝚗𝚞𝚓 🇮🇳𝚂𝚁𝙺𝚒𝚊𝚗🇮🇳 (@anujrocks44) January 28, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan literally revived the whole Bollywood alone.

His films opened theaters which were closed for years.#FilmfareisUnfair!@filmfare @jiteshpillaai, The nation wants to know why no Filmfare award was given to SRK?#FilmfareAwards2024 pic.twitter.com/vKDBHebGix — Riyaz (@RiyazSrkian) January 29, 2024

As a Fan My Best Movie Before Release #Jawan ❤️



Filmfare Lost It's Charm Since 2016 🔥#ShahRukhKhan #Fan pic.twitter.com/nq07l3iBzU — S U B H A N K A R 𓀠 (@AttitudeimSRK12) January 22, 2024

