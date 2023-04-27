Fan builds temple in honour of Samantha

Hyderabad: Fans’ love and adoration for their favourite celebrities knows no bounds, as evidenced by a recent incident in Andhra Pradesh. Tenali Sandeep, one of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s devoted fan, has built a temple in her honour.

Samantha, who recently starred in Shaakuntalam, won the hearts of millions with her acting abilities and philanthropic efforts through the Pratyusha Support. Her charitable work inspired Sandeep to become a fan, and he has now gone one step further by mounting a temple in her honour.

The temple, located in the Andhra Pradesh village of Alapadu village, Bapatla is set to be inaugurated on April 28, Samantha’s birthday. The temple’s centrepiece will be a massive statue of Samantha head statue, which Sandeep has already created.

This news has caused quite a stir among Samantha fans, who are eager to hear from the actress about this one-of-a-kind tribute. Fans in the South frequently construct temples in honour of their favourite actors and actresses. Samantha now joins the ranks of Nayanthara, Hansika, and Namitha, who have temples named after them.

The fact that Sandeep has never met Samantha in person adds to the intrigue of this incident. His love and admiration for her are based solely on her charitable work and acting abilities. It demonstrates the influence celebrities have over their fans and how they can inspire them to achieve great things.

The temple dedicated to Samantha is a touching tribute to the actress and a testament to her fans’ unwavering devotion. It serves as a reminder that celebrities have the ability to inspire and bring people together in unexpected ways.