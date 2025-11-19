Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu, one of the biggest superstars in South Indian cinema, is known for his charm, massive box office pull, and a fan base that treats him like a real-life prince. As he prepares for his next global adventure film “Varanasi”, popularly known as SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli, the excitement around his career is touching new peaks. The title glimpse of “Varanasi” received a roaring response, proving once again that Mahesh Babu’s stardom is unmatched.

While the buzz around the movie is growing every day, one unexpected incident has taken the internet by storm. Recently, Mahesh Babu’s luxury Range Rover, a rare gold edition model worth around 5.4 crore rupees, was caught overspeeding on the PVNR Expressway in Hyderabad.

The vehicle reportedly violated the speed limit twice, once on October 4 and again on October 15. Because of this, the Telangana traffic department issued two challans, and the total penalty amounted to 2,070 rupees.

#MaheshBabu fans paying his car challan shows their love goes far beyond screens it's pure admiration in action.

When these details were shared online, trolls began spreading posts about the overspeeding incident. This sparked heated discussions among fan groups. A loyal fan, unable to tolerate the negativity directed at his favourite star, took a surprising step. He voluntarily paid the entire fine amount on behalf of Mahesh Babu.

He even recorded the payment process and shared the video on social media. This unexpected act of dedication shocked the internet and immediately went viral. Many admired the fan’s love, while others commented that such extreme devotion is rarely seen in Indian cinema.

This moment once again proves that Mahesh Babu’s fandom is not only huge, but also deeply emotional and fiercely protective. Everyone is now waiting to see how the superstar reacts to this heartfelt gesture.