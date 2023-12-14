Fan prays for Munawar Faruqui’s Bigg Boss 17 win during Umrah – Watch

Mumbai: Munawar Faruqui, hailed as the mastermind of Bigg Boss 17, continues to dominate headlines with his remarkable journey on the popular reality show. Outshining notable contestants like Ankita Lokhande, Anurag Dobhal, Khanzaadi, and Aishwarya Sharma, Munawar has not only captivated the audience inside the Bigg Boss house but has also garnered massive support on social media.

The comedian’s fan base, consisting of thousands and lakhs of dedicated supporters, has been actively rallying behind him every day, leaving no stone unturned to ensure his journey to the finale and, ideally, his victory. Munawar’s fans are passionately engaged in various activities both online and offline to boost his chances of winning the coveted title.

In a heartfelt gesture, a devoted fan named Jishan Sheikh, who also happens to be a digital creator, took his support for Munawar to the next level. He shared a video on Instagram, revealing that he prayed for Munawar Faruqui’s success during his Umrah pilgrimage in Makkah. The video has gone viral, and fans are expressing confidence that Munawar is on track to become the confirmed finalist and potentially win Bigg Boss 17. Watch it below.

The unique and dedicated efforts of Munawar’s fanbase, coupled with such extraordinary gestures, underscore the intense connection between contestants and their supporters in the world of reality television.

Meanwhile, Munawar Faruqui won the captaincy task last night and became the first captain of Bigg Boss 17. Let’s wait and see how the tables will turn under his captaincy this week.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.