Fan threatens to file FIR against Shah Rukh Khan for ‘lying’

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is known for his romantic roles, left everyone in awe in Pathaan with his physique. The actor has proved why he is popular among all celebrities by fitting himself in a spy-universe film. In the movie, King Khan is seen flaunting ripped muscles and toned abs and fans are praising the actor’s dedication and fitness despite being in his fifties.

After seeing SRK’s physique, fans started asking the actor about the secrets of his fitness. In the latest development, one of the actor’s fan threatened SRK to sue him. The fan think that the actor is hiding his age and he does not believe that one can have such a physique at the age of 57.

During Monday’s #AskSRK session on Twitter, one of the fans wrote, ” Khan sab FIR file kar raha hun Aap ke against ke ye bandda jhoot bolta hai ke ye 57 years ka hai.” The fan also shared pictures in which SRK is seen flaunting toned abs.

As we all know, Bollywood’s Badshah is not known for his acting skills only but his quirky replies also make headlines. Replying to the tweet, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Please mat karo yaar. Theek hai main hi maan jaata hoon I am 30 years old. There I have now told you the truth..and that’s why even my next film is called Jawan.”

Please mat karo yaar. Theek hai main hi maan jaata hoon I am 30 years old. There I have now told you the truth..and that’s why, even my next film is called Jawan https://t.co/rIH1lnsAWm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan was released globally on the 25th of January. Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. It is also reported that King Khan will be making a cameo appearance in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.

Well, what do you think about SRK’s physique? Let us know in the comments section.