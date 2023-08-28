Fan touches Sara Ali Khan ‘inappropriately’ at airport, video goes viral

Published: 28th August 2023 6:38 pm IST
Sara Ali Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood sensation Sara Ali Khan turned heads at the airport recently, showcasing her impeccable style in a chic white silk kurta and matching trousers, accentuated with a soft pink dupatta. Onlookers and fans alike were drawn in by the actress’ effortless elegance.

The unpleasant encounter with Sara shakes things up

As Sara gracefully greeted her eager fans, an unfortunate incident occurred that shocked many. In a video shared by a Reddit user, one of her admirers was caught inappropriately touching her while passing by.

Sara’s composure remained intact despite the unexpected and distressing moment, reflecting her poise and strength.

Though disturbing, the incident highlighted Sara Ali Khan’s remarkable ability to handle difficult situations with grace. Even in the face of adversity, she remained composed, demonstrating the inner strength and professionalism that have won her fans.

Support From Netizens

Social media users quickly rallied behind the actress, condemning the fan’s inappropriate behaviour and expressing their support for her. The incident reignited debates about the significance of personal boundaries and the responsibilities that come with being a public figure.

Sara Ali Khan’s unfortunate experience is a stark reminder of the difficulties celebrities frequently face in maintaining their personal space amid adoring fans. While fans’ admiration is appreciated, incidents like these highlight the importance of raising awareness about appropriate behaviour and boundaries.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan has Metro In Dino in her kitty.

