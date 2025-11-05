Fans alarmed as Jr NTR appears frail in new pic, what happened?

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Jr NTR is currently making headlines for his upcoming film Dragon and his intense physical transformation. The actor has reportedly shed around 18 kgs in just five months, leaving fans and netizens stunned.

Several pictures of the RRR star looking visibly lean have been circulating online for months, but a newly surfaced photo from his recent public appearance has once again taken social media by storm.

Fans expressed concern over his drastic weight loss. One fans shared his picture and wrote, “Bro, whatever you’ve been doing to your body, aapey. You’re looking very weak. Get back to your Temper or Aravinda Sametha physique.”

It's the effect of the most used drug injection by bollywood in recent times to lose weight i think like Kapil, Karan Johar, Badshah and many more.

Maybe some doctor treatment or it's just my imagination.

It's wild Guess 😉 — metaphor (@hyperbole2105) November 4, 2025

Another commented, “He looks so undeveloped idk if he’s cutting for his role or what, but he really needs to bulk up.”

Some even drew comparisons, saying, “We’ve got so used to the healthy version of NTR that this look is literally making my eyes hurt,” while another quipped, “Looking like Fahadh Faasil with more hair.”

One fan speculated that the transformation could be linked to the use of Ozempic, a drug popular among celebrities for rapid weight loss though Jr NTR’s fitness coach, Kumar, had already shut down such rumours in September. Sharing a workout video of the actor, Kumar praised his unwavering dedication, noting that from Devara to Vara, Vikram, and now Dragon, NTR has been pushing his limits to mould his physique for each role.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, Dragon is one of the most anticipated pan-India films currently in production. The big-budget collaboration between Neel and Jr NTR is expected to hit theatres on June 25, 2026.