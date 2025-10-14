Hyderabad: Jr NTR, who entered Tollywood as the proud heir of the Nandamuri legacy, has always impressed audiences with his dedication and versatility. From Student No.1 to RRR, the actor has constantly adapted his physical appearance for every role. Over the years, NTR managed to balance between weight gain and loss depending on his characters, without losing his charm or screen presence.

However, his recent slim appearance has left fans worried. Once admired for his energetic persona and expressive face, the Devara star now appears unusually lean and tired. Photos from his brother-in-law Narne Nithiin’s wedding show a visibly thinner NTR, which has fueled speculation about his health.

Jr.NTR’s Recent Look

The star, who attended the Hyderabad wedding with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi and their children, looked elegant yet noticeably frail. While fans appreciated his grounded nature and warmth during the event, they couldn’t help but notice his restless and exhausted look. Social media discussions have since questioned whether this transformation is due to illness or preparation for his next big project.

What’s wrong with Jr NTR? Is he sick or something? He looks really low.🤒 pic.twitter.com/PMbfCe961u — Wellu (@Wellutwt) October 14, 2025

The Dragon Transformation

Reports suggest that NTR’s drastic makeover is for his upcoming film with director Prashanth Neel, tentatively titled Dragon. The actor has reportedly undergone an intense physical transformation for the role, appearing with a thick beard and lean frame. Although fans initially criticized his slim look in War 2, many believe this change is part of his dedication to the craft.

JR NTR × NEEL IS COMING FOR THE HUNT. 💪 pic.twitter.com/lQ9x6I1p16 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 17, 2025

While some admire his commitment, others express concern, saying they miss his vibrant and balanced look from films like Janatha Garage. Fans are hopeful that NTR will regain his fuller, energetic appearance in time for the next schedule of Neel’s film, set to resume in November.