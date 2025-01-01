Fans chant ‘Jai Mahesh Babu’ in Hyderabad metro, video trends

Hyderabad: Fans of Mahesh Babu welcomed the New Year in their own unique style by celebrating their favorite actor’s movie Guntur Kaaram at Sudarshan Theatre, RTC X Roads.

Their excitement didn’t stop there, as a group of fans took the celebration to a Metro train, chanting slogans like “Jai Babu Jai Jai Babu,” “Jai Mahesh Babu,” and “Babulaake Baabu Mahesh Babu.” A video of this celebration quickly went viral, grabbing attention online.

Happening now on the MGBS metro. The men have just watched Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Karam which was released again. pic.twitter.com/EHSJhYcqrj — serish (@serish) December 31, 2024

Mahesh Babu’s fans are known for their energy and love for the star. While some people enjoyed the cheerful atmosphere, others felt it caused unnecessary disturbance in a public space. On social media, opinions were divided. Some called it a fun and creative way to show love for their idol, while others criticized it as inappropriate in a Metro.

The celebration came as Guntur Kaaram made a return to theaters with special shows on December 31 and January 1. Even though the film received mixed reviews during its release, the song Kurchee Madatha Petti became a huge hit and gained worldwide popularity. Fans were thrilled to watch the movie again on the big screen.

On work front, superstar Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli are teaming up for a massive new movie, SSMB 29, which promises to be a global adventure. The film is set to officially launch on January 2, 2025, with a grand ceremony at the Aluminium Factory in Hyderabad.