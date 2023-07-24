Fans declare WINNER of Bigg Boss OTT 2, guess who?

Currently, 9 contestants are left in the race to finale after Falaq Naaz's elimination from Bigg Boss OTT 2 house last week

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav (Twitter)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2 is slowly sailing towards its finale, and the fans are already busy predicting the potential finalists and winners of the show. Currently, 9 contestants are left in the race after Falaq Naaz’s elimination last week. The show is just a couple of weeks away from the grand finale.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Name

Fans and loyal viewers of Bigg Boss OTT 2 are declaring Elvish Yadav, who entered the show as a wild card contestant, as the winner! Yes, you read that right! Elvish is leaving no stone unturned to capture the hearts of the audience with his remarkable gameplay. His engaging personality and shrewd moves inside the Bigg Boss house have made him a favourite among fans, leading to the trending hashtag “ElvishBBWinner” on Twitter.

From forming strategic alliances to entertaining the audience with his witty sense of humor, Elvish Yadav has proven to be a force to be reckoned with in the reality show. Day after Day, he is navigating through challenging tasks, and emotional ups and downs with remarkable, impressing even the show’s host, Salman Khan.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Salman Khan praised Elvish for his smart gameplay and authentic personality, acknowledging his immense popularity outside the Bigg Boss house.

Do you also think Elvish Yadabv will manage to win Bigg Boss OTT 2? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.

