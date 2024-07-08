Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 has sparked heated debate among viewers following a physical altercation between contestants Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey. The controversy began when Armaan slapped Vishal in response to a comment Vishal made about Armaan’s wife, Kritika Malik.

The incident has divided fans. Some support Armaan’s reaction, defending his stance against the comment about his wife. Others believe that Vishal is innocent and that Armaan’s actions were unjustified.

Vishal Pandey Family should file a Case Against Armaan Malik and Bigg Boss Makers 🤔



Despite Bigg Boss’s strict no-violence policy, Armaan was not evicted from the show. This has led to an outcry from fans and viewers, who are calling for his immediate removal. They point out previous instances where contestants were evicted for similar behavior, such as Kushal Tandon in Bigg Boss 11 and Umar Riaz in Bigg Boss 15.

Vishal Pandey’s parents and his friend, social media influencer Aliya Hamidi, have also expressed their disappointment with the show’s decision. They have publicly demanded Armaan’s eviction, arguing that nomination for the entire season is not a sufficient punishment for his violent behavior.

Vishal Pandey’s Parents’ Reaction

Vishal’s mother, in a video message, pleaded with Bigg Boss to take strict action: “Please Bigg Boss, evict the person who has slapped my son.”

As the controversy continues, viewers are left wondering whether Bigg Boss OTT 3 will reconsider its decision and take further action against Armaan Malik.

