Fans flock to Mumbai airport to greet Rakhi Sawant post Umrah

Rakhi Sawant returned to Mumbai on Wednesday night after concluding her Umrah journey

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st August 2023 11:00 am IST
Rakhi Sawant at Mumbai airport (Instagram)

Mumbai: Popular celebrity Rakhi Sawant received a heartfelt welcome as she returned to Mumbai last night after concluding her spiritual journey to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah. For the unversed, Rakhi, who accepted Islam and adopted the name Fatima, fulfilled her dream by performing her first ever Umrah.

The Mumbai airport buzzed with excitement as fans and well-wishers gathered to greet her. She appeared visibly moved by the reception, waving and expressing her gratitude to those who had gathered to welcome her back home. Watch the video below.

Rakhi Sawant’s Umrah trip has garnered a lot of attention among her fans and media circles. During her time in Makkah and Madinah, the actress took to her Instagram account to share snippets of her journey, including visits to sacred sites and moments of reflection. Check them out below.

