Fans go crazy as Allu Arjun visits Nandyal to support YSRCP candidate

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 11th May 2024 2:07 pm IST
Allu Arjun (Instagram)

Nandyal: The icon star Allu Arjun, accompanied by his wife Sneha Reddy, created a stir in Nandyal when they visited the residence of YSRCP Nandyal Assembly constituency candidate Shilpa Ravindra Kishore Reddy. The sudden appearance of the popular star left everyone in awe and excitement.

As soon as news spread that Allu Arjun was in Nandyal, thousands of fans flocked to Reddy’s house to catch a glimpse of their favorite actor. Police had to step in to ensure Allu Arjun’s safety as he made his way into the house. Fans eagerly awaited his arrival, and a massive garland welcomed him.

From the balcony, Allu Arjun and Shilpa Ravindra Kishore Reddy acknowledged the crowd. Their unexpected meeting left everyone surprised, especially considering that Allu Arjun’s uncle, Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan, is also contesting in the elections from the Pithapuram Assembly constituency.

As election day approaches, all eyes are on how this surprise endorsement will influence the voters’ decisions.

